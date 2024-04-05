Intuitive Machines (LUNR) & The Competition Head to Head Review

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Intuitive Machines to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Machines and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Machines 78.98% -2.04% -3.92% Intuitive Machines Competitors -179.13% -24.57% -14.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intuitive Machines and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Machines $79.52 million $62.80 million 2.31 Intuitive Machines Competitors $5.17 billion $396.06 million 17.48

Risk and Volatility

Intuitive Machines’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Intuitive Machines. Intuitive Machines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Intuitive Machines has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Machines’ peers have a beta of 1.05, meaning that their average stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Intuitive Machines and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Machines 0 0 4 0 3.00 Intuitive Machines Competitors 76 634 722 22 2.47

Intuitive Machines presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 114.91%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 12.40%. Given Intuitive Machines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.2% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 78.9% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intuitive Machines beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc. designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing. It also offers aerospace engineering services to NASA and the aerospace industry. Intuitive Machines, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas.

