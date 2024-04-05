Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,646 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at $542,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 143,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 309,471.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 43,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at $628,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

KBWB opened at $51.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $53.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4265 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

