Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Stake Decreased by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,349,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,144,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $663,000. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.00%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

