Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.0% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $165.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.75. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

