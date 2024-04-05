Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,063 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,362% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on XENE. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $330,300.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $330,300.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,007,000 after buying an additional 766,666 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,162,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,546 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,681,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,512,000 after acquiring an additional 406,563 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,455,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,167,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,849,000 after acquiring an additional 322,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

XENE stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

