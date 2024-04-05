Investors Buy Large Volume of Yext Put Options (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 15,603 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,801% compared to the average volume of 400 put options.

Institutional Trading of Yext

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Yext by 311.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Yext in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Yext Stock Down 2.2 %

YEXT opened at $5.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $741.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.75 and a beta of 1.26. Yext has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $101.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.20 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Equities analysts expect that Yext will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

