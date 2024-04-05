Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,674 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 21% compared to the typical volume of 2,209 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE:SIG opened at $106.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.22. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $75,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,435 shares of company stock worth $8,987,931 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 585,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39,316 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 615,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,225,000 after purchasing an additional 52,104 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,671,000.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

