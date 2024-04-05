Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on UWM (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 12,251 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 264% compared to the typical volume of 3,362 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UWMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $6.45 on Friday. UWM has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $609.59 million, a PE ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.26). UWM had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of ($114.58) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UWM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -210.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of UWM by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

