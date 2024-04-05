iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $515.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

