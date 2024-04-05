iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $515.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $509.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.77.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

