iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,834,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,090 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 12.7% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sageworth Trust Co owned about 0.99% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $186,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

ACWI opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.78 and its 200-day moving average is $100.15. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

