iShares Silver Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVGet Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,074,509 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 434% compared to the typical volume of 201,150 call options.

SLV opened at $24.50 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

