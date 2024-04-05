iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $182.43 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.76 and a 200 day moving average of $168.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

