iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $89.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.36. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

