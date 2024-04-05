Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 1.4 %

ITUB stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ITUB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth about $70,000.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

