Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 136.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $31.01. The company has a market cap of $414.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.22.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.15. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Velan Capital Investment Manag acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $4,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,188,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,075. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

