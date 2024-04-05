JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 196,277 shares during the period. JD.com makes up 5.3% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. owned 0.07% of JD.com worth $32,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 14,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Price Performance

JD stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.54.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC upped their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JD.com

JD.com Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.