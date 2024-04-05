JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) PT Raised to GBX 165 at Barclays

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 165 ($2.07) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.05% from the company’s current price.

JD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.30) to GBX 925 ($11.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 442 ($5.55).

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 131.95 ($1.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 103 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 178.10 ($2.24). The company has a market cap of £6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3,298.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 115.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 132.74.

In other news, insider Andy Higginson purchased 45,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £49,580.83 ($62,240.56). 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

