Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $246.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $218.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.40.

NYSE JLL opened at $196.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.24. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $200.11.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

