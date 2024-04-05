JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $992.00

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 992 ($12.45) and last traded at GBX 977 ($12.26), with a volume of 478841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 986 ($12.38).

JPMorgan American Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 991.92 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 942.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 861.53.

JPMorgan American Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from JPMorgan American’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 0.53%. JPMorgan American’s payout ratio is currently 707.07%.

About JPMorgan American

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

