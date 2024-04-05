JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target to GBX 1,680

Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,750 ($21.97) to GBX 1,680 ($21.09) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Victrex to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2,090 ($26.24) to GBX 1,680 ($21.09) in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.
In other Victrex news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 4,000 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,294 ($16.24) per share, for a total transaction of £51,760 ($64,976.15). In other news, insider Dame Vivienne Cox acquired 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,366 ($17.15) per share, with a total value of £14,834.76 ($18,622.60). Also, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 4,000 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,294 ($16.24) per share, with a total value of £51,760 ($64,976.15). 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.
