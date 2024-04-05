JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $240.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AXP. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.68.

Get American Express alerts:

View Our Latest Report on American Express

American Express Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $219.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $159.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.24. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $231.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in American Express by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,281,753,000 after buying an additional 507,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,785,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,458,454,000 after acquiring an additional 448,060 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,983,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,308,336,000 after acquiring an additional 270,173 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.