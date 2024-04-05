JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Price Target to GBX 259

Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 262 ($3.29) to GBX 259 ($3.25) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.60% from the stock’s current price.
Bridgepoint Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of LON:BPT opened at GBX 250 ($3.14) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,777.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. Bridgepoint Group has a 12 month low of GBX 164.80 ($2.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 300.60 ($3.77). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 266.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 239.08.
About Bridgepoint Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgepoint Group
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgepoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgepoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.