JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Price Target to GBX 259

Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 262 ($3.29) to GBX 259 ($3.25) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.60% from the stock’s current price.

Bridgepoint Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON:BPT opened at GBX 250 ($3.14) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,777.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. Bridgepoint Group has a 12 month low of GBX 164.80 ($2.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 300.60 ($3.77). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 266.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 239.08.

Get Bridgepoint Group alerts:

About Bridgepoint Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bridgepoint Group plc is private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, lower mid cap, small cap, growth capital and buyouts investment. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgepoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgepoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.