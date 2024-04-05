JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $115.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 32.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.63.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $171.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.56. Tesla has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $7,844,757,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 25,990.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tesla by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

