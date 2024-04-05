JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,350 ($29.50) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.57% from the company’s previous close.

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

Shares of CCH stock opened at GBX 2,412 ($30.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,629.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,421.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,289.08. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,065 ($25.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,582 ($32.41).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,345 ($29.44) per share, with a total value of £4,525.85 ($5,681.46). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 541 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,569 and have sold 59,567 shares valued at $148,711,721. Corporate insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

