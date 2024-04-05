JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $129.65

Shares of JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 129.65 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 132.75 ($1.67). JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts shares last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.66), with a volume of 541,537 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 129.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 125.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £399.17 million and a P/E ratio of -3,312.50.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts’s payout ratio is -12,500.00%.

Insider Activity

About JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts

In other news, insider Elisabeth Scott purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £16,770 ($21,051.97). Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

