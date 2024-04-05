Kevin Holleran Sells 61,429 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Holleran sold 61,429 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $930,035.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,915,176.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAYW shares. TheStreet raised Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Hayward by 918.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

