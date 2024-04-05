Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,090 ($26.24) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keywords Studios has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,113.33 ($26.53).
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KWS
Keywords Studios Trading Down 1.8 %
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Don Robert purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,631 ($20.47) per share, for a total transaction of £55,454 ($69,613.36). Insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.
Keywords Studios Company Profile
Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Keywords Studios
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.