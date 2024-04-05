Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,090 ($26.24) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keywords Studios has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,113.33 ($26.53).

Keywords Studios Trading Down 1.8 %

Insider Activity

KWS opened at GBX 1,200 ($15.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £946.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,714.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,490.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,461.01. Keywords Studios has a one year low of GBX 1,199 ($15.05) and a one year high of GBX 2,800 ($35.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other news, insider Don Robert purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,631 ($20.47) per share, for a total transaction of £55,454 ($69,613.36). Insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

