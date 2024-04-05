Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.84 and last traded at $18.05. 75,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 406,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 100.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $83.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.31 million. Analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 5,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $111,695.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 5,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $111,695.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 12,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $273,825.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,065.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,109 shares of company stock valued at $709,929 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after buying an additional 43,430 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

