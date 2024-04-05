Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Kirby by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 5,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $1,537,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,130.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,423 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $325,561.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,445.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 18,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $1,537,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,130.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,931 shares of company stock worth $4,883,929. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Up 0.3 %

KEX stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $66.42 and a 12 month high of $98.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.86.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.70 million. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kirby

Kirby Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.