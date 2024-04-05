Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Klaviyo from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.60.

NYSE KVYO opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37. Klaviyo has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Klaviyo will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 20,305.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

