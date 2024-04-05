Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DNUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $14.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Krispy Kreme news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $1,282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,936,940 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 1.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,895,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,984,000 after acquiring an additional 97,037 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 59.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,221,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,994,000 after buying an additional 3,439,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 20.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 109,869 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 6,049.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,714,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,009,000 after buying an additional 2,670,286 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 13.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

