KT (NYSE:KT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 273,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 887,972 shares.The stock last traded at $13.40 and had previously closed at $13.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

KT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of KT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in KT during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of KT by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of KT by 1,292.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KT by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KT by 1,227.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. 18.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

