Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives $184.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSTR. UBS Group upped their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LSTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Landstar System by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LSTR opened at $188.01 on Friday. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $208.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

About Landstar System

(Get Free Report

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.