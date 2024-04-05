LanzaTech Global (LNZA) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Waste Management” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare LanzaTech Global to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LanzaTech Global and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global $62.63 million -$134.10 million -3.30 LanzaTech Global Competitors $2.09 billion $58.94 million 36.34

LanzaTech Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LanzaTech Global. LanzaTech Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

17.8% of LanzaTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of shares of all “Waste Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of shares of all “Waste Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LanzaTech Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global -214.11% -95.22% -51.16% LanzaTech Global Competitors -24.73% -6.31% -2.60%

Volatility & Risk

LanzaTech Global has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LanzaTech Global’s rivals have a beta of 1.23, meaning that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LanzaTech Global and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 LanzaTech Global Competitors 35 385 686 46 2.64

LanzaTech Global currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.06%. As a group, “Waste Management” companies have a potential upside of 10.29%. Given LanzaTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

LanzaTech Global rivals beat LanzaTech Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

