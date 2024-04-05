Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 243.88% from the stock’s previous close.

LRMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of LRMR opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Larimar Therapeutics news, Director James E. Flynn acquired 4,290,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,499,992.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,151,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,763,288.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRMR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

