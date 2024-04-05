Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of LEA opened at $140.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.69.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,019.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,121 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $2,374,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Lear by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 35,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Lear by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

