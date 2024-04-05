Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $791,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after buying an additional 1,261,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $65,712,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,293,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,427,000 after buying an additional 800,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.06. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.44%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

