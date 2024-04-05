Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.84.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

