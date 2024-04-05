Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,395 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPEM stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average is $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

