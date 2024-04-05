Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In other news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.72, for a total transaction of $182,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,345 shares in the company, valued at $315,698.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.72, for a total transaction of $182,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,698.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total transaction of $37,940.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,236.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,648 shares of company stock worth $2,369,903. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Stock Performance

NYSE PEN opened at $215.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.93 and a 1 year high of $348.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 93.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.32.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.45.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

