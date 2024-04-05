Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 647 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $853,748,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,434,000 after buying an additional 1,288,572 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,320,000 after buying an additional 113,575 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,346,000 after buying an additional 41,175 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV stock opened at $108.73 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.00.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

