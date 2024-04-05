Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY24 guidance to $1.17-1.27 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.170-1.270 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 12.4 %

NYSE:LEVI opened at $20.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on LEVI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 32,398 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $584,135.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,712 shares of company stock worth $2,965,985. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.