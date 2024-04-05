Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $22.39 and last traded at $22.06, with a volume of 7302668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Levi Strauss & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 9,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $170,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $117,145,000 after buying an additional 610,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,391,385 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $138,794,000 after buying an additional 97,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,625,378 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $109,584,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $109,189,000 after buying an additional 626,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $80,310,000 after buying an additional 105,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.