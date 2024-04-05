Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY24 guidance to $1.17-1.27 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.170-1.270 EPS.

NYSE LEVI opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at $705,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,712 shares of company stock worth $2,965,985 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,029,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 724.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,574,260 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,339 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after acquiring an additional 626,601 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,642.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 644,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 607,650 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

