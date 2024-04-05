Lewis Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after buying an additional 197,327,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,670,000 after purchasing an additional 742,887 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,288,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,458,000 after purchasing an additional 78,919 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,052,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,586,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,394,000 after purchasing an additional 126,088 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $45.61 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $45.32.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1462 dividend. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

