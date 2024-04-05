Lewis Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,303,427,000 after buying an additional 560,479 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Progressive by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,249,000 after purchasing an additional 403,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Progressive by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,916,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,463,000 after purchasing an additional 655,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock opened at $209.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.73. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $212.24.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Raymond James cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.