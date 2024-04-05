Lewis Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $537.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.43. The company has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $430.03 and a 52-week high of $565.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

