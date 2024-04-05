Lewis Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.0% of Lewis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $165.83 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.52.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

