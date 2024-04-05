Lewis Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Lewis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.56. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.